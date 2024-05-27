Driver airlifted to hospital after going wrong way on I-80, crashing into truck with horse trailer

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was seriously injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 80 on the west end of Salt Lake City Monday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a Porsche Carrera was heading west on I-80 when they went off the right side of the road, made a U-turn, and started going the wrong way. The car collided head-on with a pickup truck hauling a horse trailer. The crash occurred just east of the Great Saltair.

The driver of the car was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition, according to UHP. He was reportedly breathing, but not conscious. Those in the truck suffered minor injuries.

Westbound I-80 was closed in the area around 3 p.m. and was still closed as of 4:30.

There has been no official word on the animals on board the trailer, but they appeared to be OK based on what the FOX 13 News crew saw at the scene.