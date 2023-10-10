Watch Now
Driver dead, I-84 fully closed after fuel tanker rollover

Utah Highway Patrol
Posted at 3:23 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 17:25:45-04

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A truck driver died Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash on Interstate 84.

Utah Highway Patrol said around 12:30 p.m., a tanker semi-truck hauling fuel lost control while heading west near milepost 117, between Echo and Henefer.

The trailer started to spin, the truck rolled, and the tank became disconnected from the truck. The trailer also then rolled onto its side.

The truck driver, a man whose name has not been released, died from his injuries at the scene.

Fuel leaked out onto the freeway as a result. Due to the spill, both directions of I-84 are closed, as well as the frontage roads.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted that they expect the roads to reopen by around 6:15 p.m.

Stay with FOX 13 News for the latest updates to this breaking news story.

