Dual semi truck accidents cause massive I-215 back-up in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A bizarre circumstance on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake City has caused massive delays in both northbound and southbound lanes.

Cameras show semi trucks on both sides of the highway having been involved in accidents at the same location, although it does not appear they were connected.

The Utah Highway Patrol says the accident in the southbound lanes involved the semi truck and two other vehicles, leaving one patient in serious to critical condition. No injuries were reported in connection to the accident in northbound lanes where the semi rolled onto its side.

Traffic in both directions is backed up for a long distance and drivers should avoid the area.

