Eastbound I-70 closed due to crash involving several vehicles, including semis

Posted at 6:55 PM, Jul 29, 2022
EMERY COUNTY, Utah — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed Friday evening in a remote area of central Utah due to a pileup involving several vehicles.

Utah Highway Patrol said the "major crash" occurred at milepost 120, which is about 40 miles west of Green River. It happened around 4 p.m.

UHP said there were some injuries, but nobody has died.

Troopers said as many as seven vehicles were involved. Photos from the scene showed multiple semi-trucks.

Highway patrol officials have not yet said what happened.

At about 6:30 p.m., UHP tweeted that the eastbound lanes are expected to stay closed for several hours.

This article will be updates as more information becomes available.

