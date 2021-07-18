Watch
Traffic

Actions

Eastbound I-80 at standstill due to multi-vehicle crash near Utah-Wyoming border

items.[0].image.alt
Wyoming Department of Transportation
Blue template (20).jpg
Blue template (21).jpg
202463442_5838692262839764_1173265282447227994_n.jpg
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 18:07:47-04

EVANSTON, Wyo. — Eastbound travelers on I-80 near the border of Utah and Wyoming are seeing major delays due to a serious crash.

Uinta County Fire and Ambulance reports that multiple vehicles were involved in a crash at Wyoming milepost 2, and it resulted in serious injuries. No further details about the crash are available at this time.

All eastbound lanes were closed initially. By 3:30 p.m., one lane had been opened.

The Utah Department of Transportation estimates the traffic congestion won't clear until about 6 p.m.

This article will be updated as the situation develops.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere