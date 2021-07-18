Eastbound I-80 at standstill due to multi-vehicle crash near Utah-Wyoming border

EVANSTON, Wyo. — Eastbound travelers on I-80 near the border of Utah and Wyoming are seeing major delays due to a serious crash.
Uinta County Fire and Ambulance reports that multiple vehicles were involved in a crash at Wyoming milepost 2, and it resulted in serious injuries. No further details about the crash are available at this time.
All eastbound lanes were closed initially. By 3:30 p.m., one lane had been opened.
The Utah Department of Transportation estimates the traffic congestion won't clear until about 6 p.m.
This article will be updated as the situation develops.
