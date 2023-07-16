Fatal motorcycle crash causes I-84 closure

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — At least one person is dead and a major freeway was closed in one direction Saturday night after a crash involving a motorcycle in northern Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that there was a deadly motorcycle crash on I-84 near milepost 91, which is in Weber Canyon. The accident happened shortly after 7 p.m.

The crash caused eastbound I-84 to close completely — initially near the site of the crash, then later at U.S. Highway 89, which is in Weber County just west of the canyon. Around 9 p.m., traffic was slowly flowing again near the scene of the accident.

No details about what happened in the crash were immediately available.

No estimated time of re-opening was given; drivers were urged to use an alternate route.

LIVE view of the traffic backup: