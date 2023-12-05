Elderly man killed after trying to cross road in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — An elderly man was killed Monday after he was struck by a car while trying to cross a road in a North Ogden neighborhood.

The incident happened at 6 p.m. on Monday, about an hour after sunset.

Officials said they arrived in the area of 557 East 2600 North to find a 72-year-old man who had been hit by a car.

An investigation revealed the man was trying to cross 2600 North when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit him.

Officials told FOX 13 News the man was crossing at an intersection, but he wasn't in a marked crosswalk at the time.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver inside the vehicle was a 26-year-old woman who stayed on scene and cooperated in the investigation. The woman, who was not identified, was not arrested immediately after the crash happened.