Fire shuts down busy block of downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — On a busy Saturday night, part of downtown Salt Lake City has been closed off due to a fire.

It's not yet known what structure was burning, but the Utah Department of Transportation confirmed the presence of a fire near 200 South and State Street. Traffic cameras nearby showed State Street closed in both directions, with multiple fire engines at the scene.

Live view below:

UDOT said they expect State Street to reopen around 10:30 p.m.

FOX 13 News is waiting for official information on this developing situation. There is some visible smoke in the building, but no flames visible from FOX 13's crew at the scene.