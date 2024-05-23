Guardsman Pass reopened, marking warmer months ahead

SALT LAKE CITY — More reliable than Punxsutawney Phil's forecast, the opening of Guardsman Pass signals that warmer months are ahead in Utah.

On Thursday, the Utah Department of Transportation announced State Route 190, Guardsman Pass, is open for the summer.

Now, the bypass may not LOOK very summery as there is still snow built up on the sides, but the road is clear and ready for use.

The 7-mile seasonal road leading from the top of Big Cottonwood Canyon to Park City is closed at the start of every winter season due to massive amounts of snow and other weather concerns.

This season, it was closed in November.

UDOT reminded drivers that it's a narrow road, so be careful and respect signage restricting parking along the way. Also, you'll have to leave your pup at home as dogs are not allowed in Big Cottonwood Canyon because it's a watershed area.

You may have to wait a bit longer for the perfect summer drive until snow completely clears out but get the picnic basket!