Guardsman Pass shut down marking unofficial start of 'winter'

The gates to the popular Guardsman Pass in the Wasatch Mountains have been shut for the season, a sure Utah sign that summer is just a distant memory and the winter months have officially arrived.

An advisory from the Utah Department of Transportation said the 7-mile seasonal road leading from the top of Big Cottonwood Canyon to Park City was closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Because the road is not plowed, Guardsman Pass is closed during the winter to keep drivers safe. This year, the roadway didn't reopen until early June due to Utah's epic 2022-23 snowpack. Photos taken in May showed parts of the road still buried under feet of snow.

Until further notice, the road will be closed from the SR-190 winter gate to SR-224 and Pine Canyon.

Guardsman Pass is a popular drive for many during the summer, and especially during the fall when the leaves are changing.

"Thank you all for a great summer season, we’ll keep everyone posted on the reopening date in the spring," the folks at UDOT posted to social media.