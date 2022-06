SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A fuel spill led to a HAZMAT incident that has forced several lanes of a Salt Lake County highway to be shut down.

Multiple westbound lanes on SR-201 near Bangerter Highway are closed to traffic as crews continue their clean up after a truck tank rupture spilled 75 gallons of fuel. One lane is open and allowing vehicles to move through the area.

It's not known what caused the tank puncture, but the clean up is expected to be completed by 11 a.m.