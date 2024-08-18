Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon closed due to semi crash, fuel spill

UTAH COUNTY — A crash between two semi-trucks caused a significant fuel spill in Spanish Fork Canyon, and U.S. Highway 6 will be closed for several hours.

Utah Highway Patrol said the two trucks crashed on US-6 about a mile west of Thistle. All lanes are blocked by the wreckage, and UHP said about 6,000 gallons of fuel is leaking from one of the trucks.

Utah Highway Patrol

Utah Highway Patrol

The highway will remain closed in both directions until the scene — including the spill — is cleaned up. Traffic currently on US-6 is being diverted onto US-89 at the Thistle junction; drivers heading that way are also advised to use Highway 89 as an alternate route.

The closure is expected to last until at least 10 p.m.

UHP officials said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Utah Highway Patrol

VIDEO BELOW: Live stream of UDOT traffic camera shows the Thistle junction of US-6 and US-89