Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon partially closed due to mudslide

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah — The westbound portion of U.S. Highway 6 is closed after a mudslide covered the road, causing a semi-truck to become stuck.

Utah Highway Patrol

The highway was initially closed in both directions around 2 p.m. near milepost 200, near the Tie Fork rest area between Spanish Fork and Helper, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Eastbound lanes were later reopened, although UDOT said "intermittent closures" are possible.

Utah Highway Patrol reported that there were no injuries, and crews are working to clear the road. Officials said the mud was up to 3-4 feet deep.

Utah Highway Patrol