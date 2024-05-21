Highway closed, driver unaccounted for after semi-truck goes into Deer Creek Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A semi-truck plunged into Deer Creek Reservoir Monday evening, and officials say the driver has not been found.

Utah Highway Patrol said the truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 189 when it lost control and jackknifed, then hit a guardrail and went into the lake. UHP said the driver is "unaccounted for."

The semi was hauling what appeared to be propane, and the tank is leaking. The cab is reportedly fully submerged, and the trailer is halfway in the water.

The highway has been closed in both directions, and it is likely to remain closed for a significant amount of time. No specific time was given, but UHP said to expect an "extended closure for recovery and hazmat."

Watch a live view of the area via Utah Department of Transportation's traffic cameras: