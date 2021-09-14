Watch
I-15 closed near Beaver as police search for active gunman

Eric Brown | FOX 13 News
File photo: Utah Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle
Posted at 8:28 PM, Sep 13, 2021
BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — Interstate 15 is closed in both directions Monday evening while police search for a gunman on the loose, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Officers had attempted to pull over a vehicle, leading to a short pursuit. Those in the vehicle fled on foot, and at some point, shots were fired at officers. No injuries were reported, however.

UHP said one suspect is still at large but did not specify if there were others in custody.

I-15 is closed to northbound traffic at Beaver and closed to southbound at I-70.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

