I-15 near Beaver back open, but delays expected

BEAVER, Utah — Interstate 15 is back open after closing near Beaver due to several crashes and winter weather conditions.
The Utah Department of Transportation initially announced around 4 p.m. Friday that northbound was closed at the Beaver freeway exit. Shortly thereafter, southbound was closed temporarily about eight miles north.
At about 7 p.m., both directions were open. However, UDOT advised drivers to expect "intermittent closures" as crews respond to and clean up crashes and slide-offs between Cove Fort and Beaver.
The Utah Highway Patrol said there have been no major injuries.
Update: NB I-15 is now open at Exit 109 in Beaver. Crews are still working to clear crashes and slide offs in both directions between Cove Fort and Beaver. Expect intermittent closures in both directions. Slow down and use caution.— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 13, 2021