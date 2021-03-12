Menu

I-15 near Beaver back open, but delays expected

Posted at 4:59 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 21:16:25-05

BEAVER, Utah — Interstate 15 is back open after closing near Beaver due to several crashes and winter weather conditions.

The Utah Department of Transportation initially announced around 4 p.m. Friday that northbound was closed at the Beaver freeway exit. Shortly thereafter, southbound was closed temporarily about eight miles north.

At about 7 p.m., both directions were open. However, UDOT advised drivers to expect "intermittent closures" as crews respond to and clean up crashes and slide-offs between Cove Fort and Beaver.

The Utah Highway Patrol said there have been no major injuries.

