I-15 partially closed in Roy due to road buckling

ROY, Utah — Two lanes on Interstate 15 in Weber County are closed Tuesday afternoon due to road buckling.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported that the two furthest left lanes on southbound I-15 were closed shortly before 4 p.m. due to "road damage" at mile 338, which is near 5600 South and State Route 97 in Roy.

UDOT officials later confirmed to FOX 13 News that the road had buckled. They estimate that the closure could last until about 6:15 p.m.

Watch a live view of the scene from UDOT traffic cameras below: