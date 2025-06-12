I-15 to close this weekend in Davis County; How you can get around the closure

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers in northern Utah will have to prepare for Interstate 15 to be closed in Davis County the next two weekends. The Utah Department of Transportation will be closing the stretch of roadway to demolish the Shepard Lane bridge.

Starting on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and continuing through Sunday at 11:00 a.m., southbound I-15 between 200 North and Park Lane will be closed.

The following weekend, June 21 through June 22, the northbound side of I-15 will be closed between 200 North and Park Lane. Those closures will last from 9:30 p.m. to 11:00 a.m.

During the closures, drivers will be detoured to U.S. Route 89 and Main Street in Kaysville.

UDOT officials claim the closures are necessary to create a safe work zone for crews to demolish the Shepard Lane bridge, which was permanently closed in May.

Once the bridge is demolished, UDOT says they will be building a new interchange at Shepard Lane in Farmington to reduce congestion and enhance safety in the area. The new interchange will cross over Union Pacific Railroad and Utah Transit Authority tracks to create another connection to local roads. Also planned will be improved pedestrian and bike connectivity along Park Lane and the ramps associated with I-15, US-89, and Legacy Parkway.

That new interchange is anticipated to open in late 2026.

UDOT also reminds drivers that construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. You can find the latest information on traffic restrictions due to construction here.