I-15/US-6 junction in Spanish Fork closed due to 'serious' crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The freeway ramp from U.S. Highway 6 to I-15 is closed Saturday evening due to a crash with injuries.

Utah Highway Patrol initially announced around 6 p.m. that troopers were at the scene of a "serious injury crash" that occurred on the ramp from westbound US-6 to northbound I-15.

They later gave an update that it was a two-vehicle crash, and one of them was a semi-truck. There are injuries, but further details were not immediately available.

The ramps from I-15 to US-6 were later also closed, but back open by about 8:30 p.m. The ramp going from US-6 to both directions of the freeway was still closed at the time.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.