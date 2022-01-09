I-80 in Parleys Canyon shut down due to two loose moose

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol says it is closing Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon as officers try to safely remove a pair of moose from the area.

UHP tweeted around 1:45 p.m. Sunday that I-80 would be closed in both directions.

"There are two moose loose and as soon as we can and have them tranquilized and transported out of the area the canyon will re-open permanently," UHP tweeted. "Please use caution as you approach our emergency vehicles."

Live look:

This article will be updated as the situation develops.