Watch
Traffic

Actions

I-80 in Parleys Canyon shut down due to two loose moose

Posted at 2:13 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 16:15:54-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol says it is closing Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon as officers try to safely remove a pair of moose from the area.

UHP tweeted around 1:45 p.m. Sunday that I-80 would be closed in both directions.

"There are two moose loose and as soon as we can and have them tranquilized and transported out of the area the canyon will re-open permanently," UHP tweeted. "Please use caution as you approach our emergency vehicles."

Live look:

This article will be updated as the situation develops.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere