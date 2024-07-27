I-80 traffic diverted after deadly semi crash in Lamb's Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed early Saturday after a semi truck crashed on Interstate 80 in Lamb's Canyon, causing the highway to be shut down.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the semi was towing a 53-foot trailer and lost control at 4:30 a.m., impacting a concrete barrier while heading westbound.

A passenger in the semi was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, while the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi detached from the trailer and rolled down an embankment as the trailer remained on the highway and blocked all westbound lanes.

As of 9 a.m., traffic was still being diverted off I-80 at the Lamb's Canyon exit before being redirected onto the highway.