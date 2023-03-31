Intense snow causes massive traffic headache in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Another morning of heavy snow in areas North of Salt Lake City caused some big traffic headaches on the roads Friday.

The heaviest impacted areas include Davis and Weber Counties as snow-covered roads made for especially slick conditions.

The difficult traveling conditions were the cause of a series of "several road blocking" crashes, Utah Highway Patrol told FOX 13 News.

One of the impacted areas was US-89 at South Weber Drive. Officials said the area had been having issues since around 2 a.m. Friday morning and because of the dangerous conditions, drivers were being rerouted.

Significant and extended traffic delays at the junction of I 84 and Highway 89 in South Weber County, traffic tied up in all directions, possibly due to jackknifed trailer pic.twitter.com/KNCl8Wsbv6 — scott mckane (@macfox13) March 31, 2023

Southbound lanes of US-89 were closed at South Weber Drive in Davis County at around 6 a.m. and drivers should use Interstate 15 through Interstate 84 to avoid the problem area.

Backup was seen for miles in the area as the traffic issues come as Utahns begin to head out for the morning commute.

Nobody was seriously injured in any of the crashes, but UHP is still working to evaluate and clean up all the incidents.

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were also closed Friday morning due to "multiple crashes" in Emigration Canyon. Further details on the crashes were not made immediately available.

Both Cottonwood Canyons were closed for avalanche control work after a heavy dumping of snow deliverednearly two feet to some mountain areas.

In Cache County, officials state Sardine Canyon was closed in both directions "until further notice." It's unclear what prompted the closure.

Iron County also dealt with closures Friday morning. State route 143 is closed from milepost 17 to 27 due to weather and no estimates reopening time was made available.

For a full list of weather-related closures across Utah, click here.