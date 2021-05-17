Major construction project starts Monday in Salt Lake area

A big freeway construction project is kicking off Monday in the Sugar House area of Salt Lake City — and it's going to last over a year.

The Utah Department of Transportation begins work along I-80 from 1300 East to 2300 East, as well as I-215 from 3300 South to 4500 South.

UDOT is doing a lot in this area. They're reconstructing some of the bridges, adding a lane to I-80, and even improving some of the bike lanes nearby.

Drivers should expect lane closures, primarily at night time, and sometimes even on the weekends. There will also be traffic shifts and traffic splits through these work zones.

Drivers are also just going to notice a whole lot of dust, noise and vibration while driving through these areas.

This construction is going to last through 2022, so you'll want to get used to some of these slowdowns.

FOX 13 will keep you updated with specific restrictions and any of those lane closures week after week to really help you get around!