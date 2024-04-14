'Major' crash involving 3 cars — one on fire — temporarily closes Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — The highway going up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed for about an hour Saturday afternoon due to a crash involving three cars, one of which caught fire.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced shortly after 3 p.m. that State Route 210 was closed in both directions due to what they said was a "major crash." The crash occurred about seven miles up the canyon near Lisa Falls.

Photos and videos from the scene (seen above) showed three wrecked cars. The front portion of one of the cars was on fire at one point.

Around 4 p.m., UDOT gave an update that the canyon was back open in both directions.

FOX 13 News is awaiting details from officials on the severity of any injuries caused by the crash.