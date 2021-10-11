Motorcyclist injured in crash; Provo Canyon closed

OREM, Utah — Provo Canyon was closed Sunday night as emergency crews responded to a motorcycle crash with critical injuries.

Utah Highway Patrol initially reported just before 7 p.m. that a medical helicopter was on the way to the scene, but later told FOX 13 that it was canceled and the rider was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The rider is in critical condition. It is not yet known whether there were other vehicles involved.

Westbound traffic was backed up more than five miles east of the crash scene, which is on U.S. Highway 189 near Springdell and about two miles east of the mouth of the canyon.

Both directions were closed, and UHP said it expects to reopen the highway around 8:40 p.m.

