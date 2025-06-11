Intersection reopens following crash that seriously injured motorcyclist

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a crash in the area of 300 West and 600 South left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The crash was first reported by police at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday. What caused the crash and if anyone besides the motorcyclist was injured, aren't known.

Police have confirmed that two vehicles and the motorcycle were involved in the crash.

The intersection was closed for the investigation and cleanup but re-opened at around 9:20 a.m.

