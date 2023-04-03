Watch Now
Multiple crashes force I-15 shutdown near Beaver

Posted at 3:49 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 17:53:13-04

BEAVER, Utah — Brutal driving conditions during a rare April storm has caused multiple accidents, leading to the closure of Interstate 15 near Beaver.

Watch LIVE as northbound I-15 remains closed near Beaver:

The Utah Department of Transportation says northbound lanes of I-15 are closed at mile marker 112, about 10 miles north of Beaver.

UDOT traffic cameras show vehicles at a standstill, with many drivers getting out and talking with other stranded motorists in the snowy conditions.

Drivers are being told to expect heavy delays as the storm continues to pound the entire state.

