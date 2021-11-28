NB I-15 in southern Utah seeing delays due to crashes, heavy holiday traffic

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Utahns returning home Sunday at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend may experience significant delays, especially those driving northbound on I-15 in southern Utah.

Throughout Sunday afternoon, multiple crashes have been reported on northbound I-15 in Iron County.

The Utah Department of Transportation advised northbound drivers to expect stopped traffic between Cedar City and the junction with State Route 20 (just south of Beaver) due to "pockets" of heavy congestion.

"When we all return home at the same time we need to drive cooperatively," UDOT tweeted.

UDOT cameras also show traffic at a standstill or extremely slow as far south as Kanarraville.

