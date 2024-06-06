NB I-15 to I-215 ramp closed due to road buckling

MURRAY, Utah — A major freeway interchange in the Salt Lake Valley is closed after the road buckled, possibly due to the heat.

The ramp from northbound I-15 to westbound/eastbound I-215 was closed Wednesday evening, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

UDOT said the closure was due to road buckling, although the cause of the buckling was not stated.

Shortly before this closure, the "collector road" on northbound I-15 at 7200 South was also closed due to road buckling.

Lane Closure

Hard Closure NB I-15 at MP 297 (7200 S) Closing Down NB I-15 Collector due to Road Buckling (Salt Lake Co.)

Est. Clearance Time: 9:00 PM

UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 6, 2024

Watch a live view of UDOT's traffic cameras in the area below: