NB I-15 to I-215 ramp closed due to road buckling

Traffic camera shows road buckling on the northbound I-15 off-ramp to I-215.
Posted at 8:19 PM, Jun 05, 2024

MURRAY, Utah — A major freeway interchange in the Salt Lake Valley is closed after the road buckled, possibly due to the heat.

The ramp from northbound I-15 to westbound/eastbound I-215 was closed Wednesday evening, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

UDOT said the closure was due to road buckling, although the cause of the buckling was not stated.

Shortly before this closure, the "collector road" on northbound I-15 at 7200 South was also closed due to road buckling.

Watch a live view of UDOT's traffic cameras in the area below:

