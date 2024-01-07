New Davis County highway opens, aiming to ease traffic

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The West Davis Corridor had its grand opening Saturday morning.

The project started in 2021, and it features a four-lane divided highway in western Davis County. It extends from the I-15/Legacy Parkway junction at approximately Glovers Lane in Farmington to the future extension of S.R. 193 in West Point.

Freeway-style interchanges with on- and off-ramps are planned at strategic locations throughout the highway.

But it's not just for people in cars — the completed project includes over 10 miles of new trail and trail connections, creating a consolidated system linking Emigration Trail to Legacy Parkway Trail.

"First of all, it's going to reduce travel times tremendously," said Carlos Braceras, the executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation. "People that would normally have to travel from the west side of west Davis over to I-15 and then south are gonna be able to just jump on the West Davis Highway and travel to the south. It's gonna cut down on a lot of east-west traffic, it's gonna cut down on traffic on I-15, and it's gonna make the entire system safer."

The bridge was finished ahead of schedule and could save drivers about 20 minutes on their evening commute.