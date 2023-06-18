No injuries in crash involving school bus that shut down I-15

MIDVALE, Utah — Traffic was at a standstill for hours Saturday evening on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake County due to a crash involving a school bus.

Utah Highway Patrol said they were called the scene of the crash on southbound I-15 near 8500 South around 5 p.m.

UHP officials were not sure how many vehicles were involved other than the school bus, nor how many people were on the bus. However, they confirmed that nobody was injured, and although ambulances were initially sent to the scene, nobody was taken to the hospital.

Multiple lanes were closed due to the accident, and UHP said the bus will need to be towed. As of about 7 p.m., the three rightmost lanes were still closed and the bus was still on the freeway.

The lane closures caused traffic to be at a near standstill as far north as 5000 South, according to witnesses.