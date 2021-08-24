Watch
Northbound I-15 to close overnight in Clearfield for sign installation

Posted at 9:33 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 23:33:41-04

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Part of Interstate 15 will close late Monday night through early Tuesday morning to allow for new signs to be installed.

The Utah Department of Transportation will close northbound I-15 between 700 South and 650 North.

Drivers will take a detour on Main Street from the 700 South exit, then get back onto I-15 at 650 North.

Crews will install a new overhead traffic sign as part of the I-15 Express Lanes project, which is adding new Express Lanes and repairing sections of I-15 between Layton Parkway and Riverdale Road.

