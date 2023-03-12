Watch Now
One dead after crash on I-15 near Santaquin; Southbound lanes closed

Angella Garlick
First responders are seen at the site of a deadly crash on southbound I-15 near Santaquin on Sunday afternoon.
Posted at 4:34 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 18:34:22-04

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 15 near Santaquin, and Utah Highway Patrol is warning drivers heading south to expect significant delays.

Around 3:45 p.m., UHP tweeted that southbound I-15 is closed at mile 240, south of Santaquin.

A highway patrol spokesperson confirmed to FOX 13 News that there was one fatality. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.

UHP said the southbound lanes are expected to remain closed for "a few hours."

FOX 13 will provide updates to this breaking news story as more information becomes available.

