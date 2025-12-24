One person dead following crash on Legacy Parkway

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — One person is dead following a crash that has closed the northbound Legacy Parkway. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, due to the crash investigation, traffic from Legacy Parkway is being diverted to the northbound I-215.

The crash was first reported by the Utah Department of Transportation at 2:54 a.m. Troopers say that the crash happened at mile marker 4.

What exactly happened isn't clear at this time, but officials tell FOX 13 News that one woman in her 30s did die.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.