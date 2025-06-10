Portion of State Street in SLC closed due to water main break

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are warning drivers to expect some slower drive times this evening as they closed a portion of State Street due to a water main break in the area.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, State Street from Kensington Avenue to 1300 South is closed currently.

Officials say the closure is due to an apparent water main break. How the break happened wasn't released.

Currently, the water in the area has been shut off by Salt Lake City Public Utilities and one lane of traffic is open through the area.

However, while work continues to repair the water main, police say traffic delays could continue for the next 12 hours.