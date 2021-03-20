Little Cottonwood Canyon to close overnight for avalanche mitigation

SANDY, Utah — Little Cottonwood Canyon will close overnight for avalanche mitigation.

State Route 210 will close to uphill traffic at the mouth of the canyon Sunday at 12:30 a.m. Downhill travel will close at 1 a.m. at Snowbird Entry 1.

The canyon is anticipated to reopen Sunday at 8 a.m.

Both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons saw delays Saturday afternoon due to snow-related accidents.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported multiple slide-offs in both canyons, and they urged drivers to drive carefully due to slick road conditions. They also warned of possible delays due to the conditions and the high volume of vehicles returning to the Salt Lake Valley from the canyons' resorts.

UDOT announced earlier that S.R. 210 would possibly close for avalanche mitigation in the afternoon, but that was called off.

S.R. 190 was temporarily closed at the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon around 3 p.m. as crews responded to clear multiple vehicle slide-offs. It was reopened about half an hour later.

FOX 13 will update this article as further details are released.