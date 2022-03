JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A fire on the right-side shoulder of northbound I-15 has closed the freeway to northbound traffic near Scipio.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced the closure around 3:15 p.m. Saturday at milepost 204, about 16 miles north of the town.

By 3:30, the fire appeared mostly extinguished and one of the two lanes was back open.

No information on what was on fire was immediately available.