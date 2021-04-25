SB I-15 to EB I-80 closed due to semi accident

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A freeway interchange from I-15 to I-80 remains closed Sunday evening as crews respond to a semitrailer crash that happened hours earlier.

Shortly after noon, a semi carrying a load of apples tipped over at the southbound I-15 ramp to eastbound I-80, according to a Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson.

Initially, only one lane was closed, then two. As of 5 p.m., all three lanes were closed.

The truck went onto the right shoulder and hit the barrier. Utah Department of Transportation crews responded to check the barrier for damage.

