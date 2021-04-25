Watch
Traffic

Actions

SB I-15 to EB I-80 closed due to semi accident

items.[0].image.alt
Utah Highway Patrol
0b2c3a5e14e5811496a9572ede8cea4f0af51307-1.jpg
Posted at 5:08 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 19:12:54-04

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A freeway interchange from I-15 to I-80 remains closed Sunday evening as crews respond to a semitrailer crash that happened hours earlier.

Shortly after noon, a semi carrying a load of apples tipped over at the southbound I-15 ramp to eastbound I-80, according to a Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson.

Initially, only one lane was closed, then two. As of 5 p.m., all three lanes were closed.

Live look:

The truck went onto the right shoulder and hit the barrier. Utah Department of Transportation crews responded to check the barrier for damage.

This article will be updated as the situation develops.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere