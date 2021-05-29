Watch
Semi hauling watermelons catches fire on I-15

Utah Highway Patrol
Posted at 7:53 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 22:04:14-04

DRAPER, Utah — People traveling through Draper on I-15 saw an unusual sight Friday evening.

A northbound semitrailer caught fire around mile marker 288.

The truck was able to detach from the trailer, and the Utah Highway Patrol says nobody was injured.

Its freight, however, wasn't so lucky.

The truck was hauling a flatbed with several pallets of watermelons.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, dozens and dozens of watermelons were scattered on the ground and still on the trailer. Most were either scorched or smashed after falling onto the pavement.

Photos show scorched wooden pallets, but the cause of the fire was not given.

UHP advised drivers to be prepared for the right two northbound lanes to stay closed for a few hours as the Utah Department of Transportation performs an inspection.

