Watch
Traffic

Actions

Semi rollover closes I-80/I-15 ramp in Salt Lake City

FT4AO8xVEAILYQw.jpg
Utah Highway Patrol
FT4AO8xVEAILYQw.jpg
Posted at 5:06 PM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 19:06:51-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The freeway interchange between eastbound I-80 and southbound I-15 was closed for hours Saturday afternoon due to a semi-truck that tipped onto its side.

The crash happened sometime before 2 p.m., and the ramp may stay closed as late as 8 p.m., according to Utah Highway Patrol officials.

UHP Major Jeff Nigbur said the trailer has to be unloaded before it can be propped back up onto its wheels.

There were minor injuries reported in the accident.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere