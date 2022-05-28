Semi rollover closes I-80/I-15 ramp in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The freeway interchange between eastbound I-80 and southbound I-15 was closed for hours Saturday afternoon due to a semi-truck that tipped onto its side.

The crash happened sometime before 2 p.m., and the ramp may stay closed as late as 8 p.m., according to Utah Highway Patrol officials.

UHP Major Jeff Nigbur said the trailer has to be unloaded before it can be propped back up onto its wheels.

There were minor injuries reported in the accident.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.