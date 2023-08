SALT LAKE CITY — Fire crews are working to extinguish a semi-truck that caught fire on Interstate 80 Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on westbound I-80 near 1300 East.

Details are very limited at this time, but it's possible there was even an explosion.

Salt Lake City Police said the situation is being handled by the SLC Fire Department and Utah Highway Patrol.

LIVE LOOK: