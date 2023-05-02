Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Semitrailer goes up in flames on I-80

Posted at 7:33 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 21:39:37-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Westbound I-80 in Salt Lake City was closed temporarily near the Sugar House area after a semitrailer caught fire.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the semi-truck was hauling eggs. The trailer caught fire around 6 p.m., but fortunately the truck was able to detach from it.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, but traffic was still heavily backed up as of 7:30 p.m.

The video above via Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras shows firefighters working to put out the blaze as thick, black smoke fills the air.

slc.JPG
The semitrailer fire is seen from afar.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere