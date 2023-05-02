Semitrailer goes up in flames on I-80

SALT LAKE CITY — Westbound I-80 in Salt Lake City was closed temporarily near the Sugar House area after a semitrailer caught fire.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the semi-truck was hauling eggs. The trailer caught fire around 6 p.m., but fortunately the truck was able to detach from it.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, but traffic was still heavily backed up as of 7:30 p.m.

The video above via Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras shows firefighters working to put out the blaze as thick, black smoke fills the air.