Single-vehicle crash closes southbound I-15 in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah — A woman was seriously injured after rolling her car on I-15 Saturday afternoon in Davis County, which led to the freeway being shut down in one direction.

Utah Highway Patrol said just after 1 p.m., a gray Mazda was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road near Layton Parkway and hit the barrier. It then veered back to the left across multiple lanes and rolled.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Witnesses told UHP troopers that the car was driving an estimated 100 miles per hour just before the crash.

Southbound I-15 was closed at the site of the crash with only one lane open. By about 4 p.m., all lanes had re-opened, but the traffic jam from the lengthy closure was still stretched back a considerable distance.