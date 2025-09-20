Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southbound I-215 W closed due to fuel spill

A snapshot from a UDOT traffic camera showing the area affected by the closure. It's daylight, and there's a large space where a concrete barrier would normally be that has been paved over.
UDOT
SALT LAKE CITY — UDOT is advising drivers to expect delays after the southbound lanes of I-215 W were closed Saturday morning following a diesel fuel spill.

The announcement came from UDOT via X, formerly Twitter, around 11:30 a.m. in a reply to a previous tweet about a ramp closure near 2100 South.

Utah Highway Patrol says an estimated 25 gallons of fuel were spilled onto the highway.

Drivers are being diverted at California Avenue, but their are also being advised to use I-15 as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

