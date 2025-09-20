Southbound I-215 W closed due to fuel spill

SALT LAKE CITY — UDOT is advising drivers to expect delays after the southbound lanes of I-215 W were closed Saturday morning following a diesel fuel spill.

The announcement came from UDOT via X, formerly Twitter, around 11:30 a.m. in a reply to a previous tweet about a ramp closure near 2100 South.

Utah Highway Patrol says an estimated 25 gallons of fuel were spilled onto the highway.

Drivers are being diverted at California Avenue, but their are also being advised to use I-15 as an alternate route.

🚨Update: SB I-215 W is CLOSED at MP 20/California Ave in SLC due to a hazmat incident. Drivers must exit at California Ave or use I-15 as an alternate route. Expect heavy delays. pic.twitter.com/8ctK3Xrw2C — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) September 20, 2025

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.