SUV rolls off I-15, onto railroad tracks in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah — An SUV rolled onto a set of train tracks in Davis County Monday night, sending the driver to the hospital and causing some interruptions in FrontRunner service.

Around 6:45 p.m., the vehicle was traveling south on I-15 when it went off the freeway near 1300 South, the Utah Highway Patrol said. It then went through an embankment, rolled, and landed upside down on the tracks.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. A UHP spokesperson said the driver was injured, but their injuries did not seem life-threatening.

The UHP and Utah Transit Authority Police are investigating the crash.

The crash caused UTA to pause FrontRunner service between Farmington and Layton. Trains still ran from Ogden to Layton and from Farmington to Provo, with a bus transporting passengers between the closed section. Service resumed shortly after 9 p.m.