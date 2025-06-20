Three-car crash leaves vehicle on its side and blocks UTA TRAX

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are responding to a three-car crash that has left one vehicle on its side and is blocking UTA TRAX.

The crash happened early Friday morning at the intersection of 400 South and 700 East. According to police, one vehicle is on its side, and the two others that were involved will also require tows.

Police report there aren't any serious injuries from the crash.

Currently, all lanes of travel except southbound traffic on 700 East are currently blocked. Traffic is being diverted west on 400 South. Crews are working to clear the accident and reopen the roadway as soon as possible.