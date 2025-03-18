Traffic alerts issued as storm affects morning commute

Several traffic alerts have been put into place for the Tuesday morning commute as the big⁶gest storm to affect major areas across Utah this season moves through.

An alert has been issued for the following counties:



Davis

Salt Lake

Utah

Weber

Blowing snow and slush on the roadways are causing dangerous driving conditions and anyone on the roads is urged to slow down and use caution.

The warmer temperatures felt in northern Utah over the last few days have helped keep driving conditions from being their worst. According to the UDOT Traffic Operations Center, higher ground temperatures and pre-treatment by plow crews have helped keep snow from sticking.

UDOT says the eastern part of Davis County could see moderate to heavy snow showers that will affect commuters, while the southern part of the Salt Lake area will mainly deal with wet roads.

The Traction Law is in effect for SR-190 and SR-210 which lead up to Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, with SR-210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon currently closed for avalanche mitigation. The road is scheduled to open at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Both Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are expected to receive up to 10 inches of snow today.

A Traction Law previously in place on both directions of Parleys Canyon has been lifted but could be enacted again at any moment.

