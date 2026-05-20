Traveling for Memorial Day? UDOT officials warn of possible 90-minute delays

SALT LAKE CITY — If you are hoping to hit the roads for Memorial Day, you can expect some major delays on Utah roads. The Utah Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan ahead for heavy traffic, especially on US-6.

Across the state, most construction projects will suspend operations and open all lanes to traffic in an effort to reduce delays over the holiday weekend. However, certain existing lane restrictions or traffic shifts will remain in place to protect the work zone.

The work zone spanning two miles of US-6 near Thistle Junction in Spanish Fork Canyon will remain reduced to one lane in each direction.

Drivers on Friday, May 22, can expect the following delays:

Southbound I-15 from Spanish Fork to Nephi: Up to 30 minutes of additional delay between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., with peak delays occurring at 3 p.m.

Up to 30 minutes of additional delay between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., with peak delays occurring at 3 p.m. Eastbound US-6 from Spanish Fork to Soldier Summit: Up to 90 minutes of additional delay between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m., with peak delays occurring at 7 p.m.

Up to 90 minutes of additional delay between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m., with peak delays occurring at 7 p.m. Northbound US-89 from Logan to Bear Lake: Up to 30 minutes of additional delay between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., with peak delays occurring at 7 p.m.

Up to 30 minutes of additional delay between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., with peak delays occurring at 7 p.m. Eastbound US-40 from Heber to Duchesne: Up to 15 minutes of additional delay between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., with peak delays occurring between 2 and 6 p.m.

Up to 15 minutes of additional delay between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., with peak delays occurring between 2 and 6 p.m. Southbound US-6/US-191 from Spanish Fork to Moab: Up to 90 minutes of additional delays between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m., with peak delays occurring at 5 p.m

Returning drivers on Monday, May 25, can expect the following delays:

Westbound US-6 from Soldier Summit to Spanish Fork: Up to 90 minutes of additional delay between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., with peak delays occurring at 3 p.m.

Up to 90 minutes of additional delay between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., with peak delays occurring at 3 p.m. Northbound I-15 from Nephi to Spanish Fork: Up to 40 minutes of additional delay between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., with peak delays occurring at 3 p.m.

Up to 40 minutes of additional delay between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., with peak delays occurring at 3 p.m. Southbound US-89 from Bear Lake to Logan: Up to 30 minutes of additional delay between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with peak delays occurring between noon and 3 p.m.

Up to 30 minutes of additional delay between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with peak delays occurring between noon and 3 p.m. Westbound US-40 from Duchesne to Heber: Up to 15 minutes of additional delay between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., with peak delays occurring between 2 and 6 p.m.

Up to 15 minutes of additional delay between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., with peak delays occurring between 2 and 6 p.m. Northbound US-191/US-6 from Moab to Spanish Fork: Up to 90 minutes of additional delay between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. with peak delays occurring at 5 p.m.

Following the holiday weekend, the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities will begin a project on US-89 (Beck Street). Starting on Tuesday, southbound Beck Street between Everett Avenue and Victory Road will be reduced to one lane for around 10 days.

The purpose of the project is to replace manholes and a sewer pipe.