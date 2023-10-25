Watch Now
Trucker critically injured after hitting guardrail on I-15

Traffic camera shows southbound I-15 closed due to a semi-truck crash in Millard County, Utah.
Posted at 7:59 PM, Oct 24, 2023
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A truck driver was airlifted to the hospital after crashing into a guardrail on the side of I-15 in central Utah Tuesday night.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the semi-truck was traveling south near milepost 132 — near the I-70 interchange — when it drifted off the side of I-15 and hit the end of a guardrail. The truck continued further off the road and crashed into an embankment.

The driver was taken to the hospital via helicopter in critical condition, UHP said.

Southbound I-15 was fully closed temporarily for the chopper to land. It has since partially reopened, but officials say the right lane will remain closed for several hours.

LIVE: The video below is a live feed of the scene from Utah Dept. of Transportation

The truck was hauling a trailer full of miscellaneous food products.

