U.S. Highway 6 closed due to flooding, debris

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — A highway in rural Utah is closed due to debris on the road after flooding.

Utah Highway Patrol announced Sunday afternoon that U.S. Highway 6 was closed in both directions due to storm damage near milepost 228, located between Soldier Summit and Helper.

Utah Department of Transportation

UHP said eastbound traffic is being diverted to U.S. 89 into Sanpete County, and westbound traffic is being diverted to U.S. 191 into Duchesne County.

The length of the closure is about 45 miles long.

Utah Department of Transportation

The Utah Department of Transportation said there is no estimated time of re-opening; the Utah County Sheriff's Office, however, tweeted that officials informed them it could possibly last two days.